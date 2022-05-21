Watch
Storm 5 Alert Saturday until 10 p.m.

Damaging Wind, hail, tornado threat low
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 21, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area tonight until 10 p.m.

Heather Mathis reports live:

Strong storms with damaging wind are possible as storms roll in tonight. That's why we have called for a Storm 5 Alert.

Storms will be moving into our northwestern counties in the next couple of hours. There is a low-end risk for areas west of I-65 to see a couple of strong storms with damaging winds and small hail tonight.

The risk of a tornado is low but not out of the question.

After sunset tonight our instability drops off — storms should weaken as they move east.

We will need to watch if a secondary line moves through overnight — we will keep you updated!

