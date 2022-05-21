Storm 5 Alert Saturday until 10 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area tonight until 10 p.m.
Heather Mathis reports live:
Strong storms with damaging wind are possible as storms roll in tonight. That's why we have called for a Storm 5 Alert.
Storms will be moving into our northwestern counties in the next couple of hours. There is a low-end risk for areas west of I-65 to see a couple of strong storms with damaging winds and small hail tonight.
The risk of a tornado is low but not out of the question.
After sunset tonight our instability drops off — storms should weaken as they move east.
We will need to watch if a secondary line moves through overnight — we will keep you updated!