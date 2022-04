NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Because of the nature of Wednesday's storms, the weather team is calling for a Storm 5 Alert.

Storms that could produce damaging wind, heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and hail are possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

TIMING: 4PM - MIDNIGHT

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Flash Flooding, Isolated Tornadoes, Hail

