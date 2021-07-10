Storm 5 Alert: strong storms possible overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Newschannel 5 weather team has called a Storm 5 Alert for early Sunday morning.

While Saturday's scattered storms may ruin some of your weekend plans, our chief concern is a line of storms that will move into the area around midnight to 1 a.m. Damaging winds are possible with a chance for hail and heavy downpour.

The threat for tornadoes is low but can't be ruled out.

We'll get a break from the showers midday Sunday but the afternoon heat could fire up another round of storms. The Storm 5 Alert will expire at 10 a.m. Sunday but could be extended as conditions develop.

