Storm 5 Alert: Strong Storms Possible Tuesday In Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a strong cold front moves through the Middle Tennessee area.
NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom said damaging winds and hail will be the two primary threats, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
At this time, the front is projected to move through the Nashville area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. However, the timing could change if the system slows down.
Ahead of the front, temperatures will be between 75-80 degrees, with a few showers possible during the day. Behind the front, temps are expected to plunge near the freezing mark by Wednesday night.
