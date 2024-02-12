STORM 5 ALERT: Strong winds, rain, overnight snow mix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All four seasons are hitting us in one day — starting with 50s and rain and moving into a snowy mix overnight.
A storm 5 alert has been issued for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. due to the many changes in weather in such a short time period.
Strong storms are drifting across the area now, with 40 mph wind gusts and some small hail. These will continue through 6 p.m. Monday night.
Around 8 p.m., temperatures will drop and we will transition to a rain/snow mix initially, then a brief window (around 4 hours total) of wet snow along and North of I-40.
Accumulations should be light and confined mainly to grassy surfaces/elevated surfaces, because ground temps are so warm and wet. But the flakes that do fall with be fat & wet and look very impressive as they fly.
