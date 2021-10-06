Storm 5 Alert: Threat of flooding, tornadoes for southern Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area, prompting a Storm 5 Alert on Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for areas south of Interstate 40 until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A few storms could be strong-to-severe with damaging wind gusts. While the threat remains low, a brief tornado isn't out of the question.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded some of the southern Middle Tennessee counties to a slight risk, meaning two out of five.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for several of our southern counties until 7 a.m. Thursday.
We will see improving conditions with a few storms mainly along the plateau in the afternoon. We will have a dry forecast, thankfully, for Friday and the weekend.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew point: 66°
- Pressure: 30.04 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: ESE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:46 AM
- Sunset: 06:23 PM