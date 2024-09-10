Watch Now
News

Actions

STORM 5 ALERT Thursday at Noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday

exactrakrain.png
WTVF
exactrakrain.png
Posted

STORM 5 ALERT Thursday Noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday
 
TIMING: Thursday Afternoon - Friday Evening 
THREATS/IMPACTS: Flash Flooding, Quick spin-up tornadoes, gusty wind

The remnants of Francine will bring a risk for isolated flash flooding and quick spin-up tornadoes starting Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

When tropical systems spawn tornadoes, they tend to form quickly and dissipate quickly. Because they are embedded within the outer rainbands, they are difficult to track on radar so it's important to take all warnings seriously and act quickly.

Drought conditions will enhance the flood risk because water will pool quickly before it can soak in.

MTSU and TTU have such a rich rivalry, they have their own traveling trophy

Mischief, mayhem and football! What more could you want? How about a trophy named Shinny Ninny, or, err- Harvey, depending on who you ask. This story about an old rivalry renewed will have you picking sides and getting excited for college football season!

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community