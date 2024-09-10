STORM 5 ALERT Thursday at Noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday

STORM 5 ALERT Thursday Noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday
TIMING: Thursday Afternoon - Friday Evening
THREATS/IMPACTS: Flash Flooding, Quick spin-up tornadoes, gusty wind
The remnants of Francine will bring a risk for isolated flash flooding and quick spin-up tornadoes starting Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
When tropical systems spawn tornadoes, they tend to form quickly and dissipate quickly. Because they are embedded within the outer rainbands, they are difficult to track on radar so it's important to take all warnings seriously and act quickly.
Drought conditions will enhance the flood risk because water will pool quickly before it can soak in.
