Storm 5 Alert will go into effect for Wednesday's storm pattern

WTVF
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 08, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert will go into effect Wednesday for our viewing area in both Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

The alert starts at noon and runs until Thursday at 7 a.m.

This storm — which could come in two waves — has the potential for damaging 70 mph winds, 1 inch of quarter-size hail, flooding and isolate tornadoes. The first wave will depend on how the second wave plays out.

We will update this information as we have a better idea of the forecasting for this storm system.

