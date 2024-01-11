Storm 5 Alert: Winds, possibility of spin-up tornadoes on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for this Friday because of the chance for damaging winds and the possibility of a quick, spin-up tornado.

The alert will go from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The details include a wet and windy system with sustained wind speeds between 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph through the daytime hours. This may impact travel throughout the day and bring some trees down. East-to-west travel will be the most impacted because the wind will be out of the south.

A line of storms embedded within the gusty wind will bring the greatest threat for severe wind gusts. It will move through between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

