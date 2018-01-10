STORM 5 ALERT: Wintry Mix, Snow Possible Friday In Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Friday ahead of a wintry mix that could bring snow to the Middle Tennessee area.

The past several days have been much warmer than at the beginning of the year, but this trend comes to an end late Thursday.

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom said a powerful cold front will move through the area early Friday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures.

As the cold air arrives Friday, this will change rain into a winter-mix then to snow showers.

At this time, it appears some portions of the area will see some snowfall. However, it’s still unclear just how much snow we could get throughout the day.

Anyone who’s traveling for the weekend should monitor conditions over the next couple of days.

Stay up to date with the latest weather developments online.