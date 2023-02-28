Storm 5 Alerts on the horizon: Waves of storms headed into area Wednesday until Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three rounds of stormy weather are on tap Wednesday through Friday. Alert No. 1 covers the first round, and Alert No. 2 covers the final two rounds.

Multiple waves of storms will bring a threat of wind damage, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding to Middle Tennessee. The highest threat is areas along and south of Interstate 40.

Breakdown of the timing

Alert No. 1: Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 4 a.m.

Alert No. 2: Thursday 11 a.m. to Friday 11 a.m.

Breakdown of the rounds

Alert No. 1: Scattered storms will move in late afternoon Wednesday with the wind being the most widespread threat. A few tornadoes and large hail are also possible. There will be a lull between Thursday at 4 a.m. to Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be showers but severe weather is expected.

Alert No. 2: This will include the second and third rounds of storms. Round two will go from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. The threats include the possibility of wind, tornadoes, hail and flooding.

Round three will go from 8 p.m. Thursday until lunchtime Friday.