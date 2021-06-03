Storm causes damage in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms pushed through the mid-state Wednesday evening, one of which caused damage in Clarksville.

Spoke to a few residents in this #Clarksville neighborhood who still don't have power. Crews have been working throughout the night. Hundreds are still without power. Here's a look at some of the damage.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Montgomery and Robertson Counties. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:45 p.m. as the severe threat declined.

The Clarksville Fire Department reported downed trees and power lines, urging residents to be cautious.

At one point nearly 3,000 customers were without power in Clarksville. Meteorologist Bree Smith recorded what appeared to be a large power hit in downtown Clarksville from our SkyNet cameral.