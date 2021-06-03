Watch
Storm causes damage in Clarksville

Strong storms pushed through the mid-state Wednesday evening, one of which caused damage in Clarksville.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 02, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms pushed through the mid-state Wednesday evening, one of which caused damage in Clarksville.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Montgomery and Robertson Counties. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:45 p.m. as the severe threat declined.

The Clarksville Fire Department reported downed trees and power lines, urging residents to be cautious.

At one point nearly 3,000 customers were without power in Clarksville. Meteorologist Bree Smith recorded what appeared to be a large power hit in downtown Clarksville from our SkyNet cameral.

