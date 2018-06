NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A thunderstorm left thousands without power in Nashville after downing multiple trees and power lines.

The storm swept through the mid-state Friday evening. It brought strong winds, heavy rain and even hail along with it.

A tree fell on a home on Park Avenue in Sylvan Heights, damaging the roof. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the storm and no injuries were reported.

Many customers were without power after multiple lines and a power pole were knocked down, one of them being in the Brick Church Pike.