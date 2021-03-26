Storm damages Tennessee Railway Museum, Nashville Steam’s shop facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A strong storm that moved through Nashville Thursday evening damaged the Tennessee Central Railway Museum and Nashville Steam’s shop facility.

The Nashville Steam organization posted photos of the damage on social media, saying a portion of the structure that houses the 576’s restoration was damaged by high winds and debris. The destruction left the locomotive, tools, displays and equipment exposed to the elements.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The organization said the Tennessee Central Railway Museum is also assessing the damage to its shop and historic structure. They're seeking donations to help repair the damage to the building and replace damaged equipment. Click here to donate.