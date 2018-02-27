Storm Victims; How To Avoid Becoming Scam Victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two days after two tornados ripped through parts of Montgomery County, the cleanup process was in full swing. However, when tragedies like this bring out the best in folks, it can also bring out the worst.
"In the past we've seen unscrupulous contractors come through who might climb up on your roof and actually cause damage so they can get the job from you," Brandi Zaccardi with the Better Business Bureau said.
Zaccardi wanted to make sure storm victims don't turn into scam victims.
"Stop and think and make sure you're doing business with somebody that you can trust," she said.
So what should you look out for? Zaccardi said beware of contractors who show up at your door and pressure you for a quick deal with cheap rates. Also, look out for folks who are from out of town.
"Maybe a company that is out of state, that's a traveling repair crew. They chase storms. Are those people going to be here next year when your roof has a leak in it," Zaccardi asked.
She advised homeowners to find local and reputable businesses to do business with and always check with the Better Business Bureau.
For more information about possible scams or to report a scam on the BBB's Scam Tracker visit www.goBBB.org.