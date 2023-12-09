Storms damage multiple places in Middle Tennesse after hours of tornado warnings

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

These images are from Gallatin, Tenn., after storms moved across the state with multiple tornado warnings on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted to NewsChannel 5

These images are from Gallatin, Tenn., after storms moved across the state with multiple tornado warnings on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted to NewsChannel 5

These images are from Gallatin, Tenn., after storms moved across the state with multiple tornado warnings on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted to NewsChannel 5

These images are from Gallatin, Tenn., after storms moved across the state with multiple tornado warnings on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted to NewsChannel 5

These images are from near the Kentucky line north of Clarksville. Damage came across the city after storms riddled with tornado warnings blew through the state on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted by Ryan Guffy.

These images are from near the Kentucky line north of Clarksville. Damage came across the city after storms riddled with tornado warnings blew through the state on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted by Ryan Guffy.

These images are from near the Kentucky line north of Clarksville. Damage came across the city after storms riddled with tornado warnings blew through the state on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted by Ryan Guffy.

These images are from near the Kentucky line north of Clarksville. Damage came across the city after storms riddled with tornado warnings blew through the state on Dec. 9, 2023. Photos submitted by Ryan Guffy.

Prev 1 / Ad Next