Storms leave thousands without power across NES service area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service said about 5,300 customers lost power Saturday afternoon after a line of thunderstorms moved through the service area.

As of 3:30 p.m. on March 7, crews had already restored electricity to 2,376 customers and continued working to bring the remaining outages back online.

NES asked anyone who lost power but has not yet reported it to do so as soon as possible.

Customers can report outages by texting “OUT” to 637797, using the outage map, logging into their NES account online, or calling 615-234-0000.

NES also reminded residents to stay away from downed power lines and treat all fallen wires as energized and dangerous, reporting them immediately to 911.