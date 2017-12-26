NASHVILLE, Tenn., - A south Nashville man decided to spend part of his Christmas delivering gifts to a murdered man's family.

On November 1, Leondrae Ridley and his friend sat in a car in front of his south Nashville home when someone shot at them.

The 37-year-old father of five died. His friend survived.

When Floyd Miley heard about the death of Ridley, he wanted to bring some comfort to the family.

"To lose a father, provider, protector and then to experience the first Christmas. It’s really terrible," Miley said.

On Christmas Day, Miley collected gifts for each child and delivered them to the home.

Stannisha Battle said she misses her other half of 14 years. Battle worked 12 hour days but since Ridley's death, she's had to find another job and juggle providing for her children.

"He would take them to their practices, take them to their games, take them to school in the morning, pick them up in the evenings. He would do all of that. So the kids they really looked up to him," she said.

Leathal Ridley is Leondrae's mother. She said she continues to mourn the loss of her only son.

"We don't want no revenge, all we want is answers for me, his children and his fiancée," she said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information that could help investigators has been asked to call 615-742-7463.