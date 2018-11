Bomb threats called in to 4 Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Bomb threats were called in to four Metro Nashville schools on Thursday.

The first was reported at Stratford High School when Metro’s Emergency Communications Center received a bomb threat.

The school has been evacuated and police were called to the scene.

Not long after, another threat was called in to Maplewood High School. Additional threats were later called in to East Nashville Magnet middle and high schools.

School resource officers at East Magnet High School charged a 15-year-old student with making a false report of an emergency for telephoning a bomb threat to the school.

Police say they are investigating the incidents at the other schools.