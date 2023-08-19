Stratford High School student arrested after bringing gun to football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ninth-grade Stratford High School student was arrested Friday night after he brought a gun to a football game.

Metro Police report that the 14-year-old student had been expelled from the school and refused to leave the game when he was asked to.

Officials found a firearm on the student as they removed him from the game. The student would not tell police where the gun had come from.

He has since been charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property.