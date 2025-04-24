Stratford STEM students hold 'Mediocre Pet Portraits' fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many students, school fundraising allows them to take part in fun outside the classroom.

Right now Stratford STEM Magnet Schoolin Nashville is raising money for a camping trip by selling art made by some of the students.

While these students are focused on excellence in their academic studies, for this project mediocrity is the goal.

Students in Stratford's Interdisciplinary Science and Research program are holding their 3rd annual Mediocre Pet Portraits fundraiser.

"When the goal is for it to be mediocre, then everybody gets to be in because your goal is not to be the best portrait of the animal ever, it's to make other people laugh," said Jesi Seifert, Interdisciplinary Science and Research Program Lead Teacher for Stratford STEM Magnet School.

For $11 folks can email in pictures of their pets for students, who normally focus on STEM subjects, to draw.

The money they raise will go toward a summer camping trip.

"50 teenagers require a lot of food so we are doing this one specifically to raise money for groceries," Seifert said.

However, the benefits go far beyond money, it taught Michael Gutzmirtl about the power of taking a little artistic license in the name of humor.

"The dog's eyes weren't actually outward, I just did that to add a little like funny aspect to it," said Michael Gutzmirtl, an 11th-grade student in the Interdisciplinary Science and Research Program.

Jamarrian Jackson also embraced humor helping create a portrait of a dog in a field of grass.

"She might be missing a few legs, she's just a body," said Jamarrian Jackson, an 11th-grade student in the Interdisciplinary Science and Research Program.

While most of these students will spend much of their lives in pursuit of scientific excellence, the portraits are way to have a little fun and raise money too.

"I'm an aspiring scientist, I do cancer research work in the summer," Jackson said.

The fundraiser will be taking orders through April 27, 2025.

