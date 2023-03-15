Strawberry farmers take steps to protect their crops from cold weather

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The plunging temperatures have farmers across the Midstate scrambling to protect their strawberry crops.

At Oak Grove Farms in Bethpage, Zach and Kyndle Erhard have covered their 12 acres of strawberry crops in an effort to prevent damage from the cold. Strawberries are the largest crop produced at the farm.

"Really the biggest problem is having cold weather after warm weather," said Zach Erhard, owner of Oak Grove Farms. "Everything started to bloom, and then you freeze it back."

After a warm start to spring, Erhard said the strawberries started developing earlier than normal. Now, the plants will remain covered to protect them from the cold. An irrigation system under the berries can also increase the temperature a couple of degrees and keep the plants warmer.

"It's probably a bit confusing for them," said Kyndle Erhard. "They are just waking up and then we get this cold snap, so we have to tuck them back in."

If a bloom turns black, then it won't produce a berry. However, after growing strawberries for 11 years, the Erhards have learned how to juggle all kinds of wild weather. They said if they take the right precautions, they believe the strawberries will survive.

"We will definitely lose some berries," said Kyndle Erhard. "But, I still think we will have a good crop this year. It's looking really good."

Strawberry season is expected to start in the middle of April and last until June. Oak Grove Farms sells strawberries at multiple locations, including in Gallatin. For updates on when the strawberries will be available, visit: https://www.oakgrovefarmstn.com/