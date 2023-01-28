Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) -- — As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men are charged and a stolen car is recovered after separate incidents.

Austin Horner, 21, of Howenwald, was spotted doing donuts in a parking lot on Logistics Way. He fled officers in a 2012 Chevrolet Camero and a THP helicopter tracked his location. He was later taken into custody after parking at a strip mall in Murfreesboro and is held on $5,500 bond.

Metro Nashville Police Department Austin Horner, 21, of Howenwald

Mateo Pineda Vallejo, 19, of Nashville, was spotted by an MNPD helicopter doing donuts in a parking lot with two people hanging out of the windows of a Ford F150 on Trousdale Drive. He was cited for misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving.

A Dodge Charger was seen doing burnouts in a gas station parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the driver but it fled. A THP helicopter followed and located the car abandoned at an apartment complex. The Charger had been reported stolen in Oak Ridge.

As people were leaving a large car gathering on Linbar Drive, one of the vehicles crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived, the vehicle had been abandoned. An investigation into the driver and occupants identities is underway.

The initiative led to 24 total traffic stops resulting in 19 violations and five warnings.