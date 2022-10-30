Watch Now
News

Actions

Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch

The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
street racers in antioch
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 15:57:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A huge group of apparent street racers was caught on film in Antioch Friday night by NewsChannel 5's Sky5 team.

The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road near Bank of America and Krystal. They headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.

Metro Police were around the area and even pulled some people over, but they didn't appear to make any arrests.

Within an hour, everyone got back in their cars and dispersed.

Several neighbors in the area posted online about the noise, and Metro Council Member Joy Styles said she's requested more police patrols in the area.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap