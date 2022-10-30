Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A huge group of apparent street racers was caught on film in Antioch Friday night by NewsChannel 5's Sky5 team.

The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road near Bank of America and Krystal. They headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.

Metro Police were around the area and even pulled some people over, but they didn't appear to make any arrests.

Within an hour, everyone got back in their cars and dispersed.

Several neighbors in the area posted online about the noise, and Metro Council Member Joy Styles said she's requested more police patrols in the area.