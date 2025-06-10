Streetside Classics Cars to hold free Spring 2025 Car Show this weekend in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're a lover of classic cars, good food, and live music, the folks at Streetside Classic Cars in La Vergne say they have just the show for you this weekend.

This Saturday they're holding their Spring 2025 Car Show Saturday, June 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their shop on Reliance Drive. It's an annual show that is free for the whole family to attend.

The event is free, but show registration, which is open from 9am-12pm to all makes and models of vehicle, is $20. $1 raffle tickets will be available to give you a chance to win great prizes. The proceeds from the event benefit PAWS Pet Adoption & Welfare Services of Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Organizers are welcoming you to come out, show off your ride and enjoy food vendors, a live DJ and plenty of awesome cars.

