Strikes planned in Middle Tennessee for women's rights on two-year anniversary of Roe V. Wade decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday marks exactly two years since the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision. That opinion sparked a cascade of changes that reduced abortion access across the country.

Thousands are planning to mark the day with a strike including supporters in Middle Tennessee.

Plans are in place for hundreds of women to march at the TN state capitol and Clarksville City Hall to strike for equal rights, gender equality, women's freedom, reproductive freedom and the end of gender-based violence.

The protest in Nashville is scheduled for 8 a.m. The protest in Clarksville will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers are calling for supporters to not spend any money today unless it's at a women-owned business, and they're calling for women to take off of work to show solidarity. For those who are not able to take off work, they say people can show support by wearing red.

"What we can really understand and measure by Monday, is the strength of the grassroots and how angry people are. And so I think that we will continue to see these organic, grassroots uprisings all the way until our rights are restored, " said the Executive Director of the Women's March Rachel O'Leary.

Organizers hope these calls to action will underscore the high stakes of the 2024 election. The organizer of the Nashville protest says they are making it clear that supporters are marching for freedom, for families and for the future.