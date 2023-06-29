String City; puppetry tells the country music story in new Nashville tradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A very unique, very Nashville show is now celebrating 10 years of performances. If you see it, you'll never forget it. To celebrate those ten years, we're getting an inside look at a new Music City tradition.

"Welcome to String City, behind-the-scenes," said Bret Wilson with Wishing Chair Productions, a part of the Nashville Public Library.

While a show of marionettes and puppets as country music legends is taking place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, it's people like Bret who are making the magic happen.

"We have scaffolding that we either climb on or underneath, so we can drop in marionettes from above or the side," he explained.

"This here, of course, is Hank Williams," Bret continued, holding up a marionette. "He's able to, of course, play along with his lively music."

"We have staged this 270 times," said Lisa Purcell of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "There are around a hundred puppets."

She said String City is designed to give audiences a glimpse at the evolution of country music alongside the growth of a city. You can't beat the line-up. The marionettes and puppets include Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, George Jones and a possum back-up band, and a Garth Brooks swinging above the crowd.

"We have the lovely Dolly Parton here," Bret said, holding up another marionette.

"[The show is] just constantly interesting and incredibly creative and engaging for 75 minutes," Lisa said.

"String City, we use everything but Vietnamese water puppetry," smiled Bret. "We've got marionettes. We've got animation. We've got shadow puppetry."

This marks its tenth year, which means there are a few additions to the cast; puppets and marionettes of Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

The story of a rich country music history is told in this city by murals, by statues, by street signs. String City is just another way to do it, and it's a way that's reaching young people perhaps learning the names of music legends for the first time.

"There's so many treasures that exist within the music," Bret said.

"It is a totally beautiful way to understand our cultural identity," said Lisa. "Good music is good music, and it connects with people. This show is proof of that. We're grateful for our first ten years, and we look forward to our next 100."

If you want to catch String City, it's playing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at 10 and 11:30 each morning through the rest of the week ending on Saturday.