Strong storms possible Thursday night into Friday morning

Posted at 7:24 PM, May 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our unsettled workweek continues with a few showers possible Wednesday and more widespread storms expected Thursday into Friday.

Areas West of interstate 65 are in a level 1 (green shaded area), and a level 2 (yellow shaded area) risk for severe storms late Thursday into Friday. The main threats will be 60mph wind and hail as large as 1 inch.

The threat for severe weather will wind down early Friday, but showers will continue into the afternoon hours Friday with 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain expected. Thankfully, we dry off for the weekend, and Mother's Day looks lovely with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

