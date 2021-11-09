Strong turnout for Metro's drive-thru vaccine clinics for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro parents lined up to get their kids vaccinated at two free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Nashville high schools.

The Metro Public Health Department teamed up with Metro Nashville Public Schools to host multiple drive-thru vaccine clinics over the next few weeks where children aged 5-11 can get their first dose of a COVID vaccine, with a follow-up for a second dose three weeks later.

The first two clinics were held at Cane Ridge High School and Maplewood High School. The Metro Health Department confirmed 180 kids were vaccinated, and 30 adults received their boosters at Maplewood, and 145 kids received their vaccines and 29 adults got boosters at Cane Ridge.

The line formed quickly at Cane Ridge High School. Metro Health officials even had to cut off the line 30 minutes before the clinic closed, to ensure all the cars made it through.

While some parents waited hours, they said it was worth it.

"We have been waiting for a long time to have the COVID vaccine available," said Elizabeth McMillan, a parent of two students at Glendale Elementary School. "We do our best with masking and trying to be safe, and social distancing, but having the vaccine is that extra layer of protection. We are thankful the kids can now get it."

Health officials said the events are intentionally held after school, so parents will have an opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.

"We feel like with the 5 to 11-year-olds we are going to protect another age group, and also move the needle further," said Brian Todd, spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department. "We will now have a higher percentage of people who have access to the vaccine."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 last week. It's a smaller dose and kids will need a two-dose regimen to get full immunity.

Below are a few of the ways your child can get vaccinated this week in Nashville:

Metro Nashville Public Health Department:



Antioch drive-thru vaccination site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. Open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

West Nashville drive-thru vaccination site at 28th Ave. and Charlotte Ave. Open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Health Department also offers pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the week. See the schedule by clicking here.

Metro Nashville Public Schools:

Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Older kids and adults can also receive the shot or a booster shot at one of the scheduled clinics. Clinics will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the locations and dates below:

Monday, November 8, and November 29



Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216

Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013

Wednesday, November 10, and December 1



McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Friday, November 12, and December 3



Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Monday, November 15, and December 6



Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207

John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220

Wednesday, November 17, and December 8



Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216

Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Friday, November 19, and December 10



Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189

Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

Vanderbilt University Medical Center:

