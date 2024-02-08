Struggling to rebuild, small businesses in Hendersonville look at lengthy process

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nearly two months after a devastating tornado ripped through Main Street in Hendersonville, the scars of destruction are still visible.

Many shops and businesses have windows still boarded up and tarped roofs, serving as a reminder of a tornado on Dec. 9.

For business owners like Elise Lasasso, who owns of Lyric House Beauty Co., the road to recovery has been filled with challenges.

"Everything's just really slow right now, and insurance doesn't take care of lost income in this case. So, it has definitely set me back," she said.

Lasasso was at work the day of the tornado.

She was huddled in a storage closet with a client as the tornado tore through. She remembers the heart-stopping moment when a tree crashed through the roof, just feet away from their shelter.

"I took a look out back, and that was a transformer that exploded. And I knew that we were in trouble," she said.

Since then, the hurdles have only mounted. The snow and ice from January's storm caused more damage when the tarp on the roof couldn't hold the melted snow and ice and water spilled inside the shop.

According to city officials,137 businesses and 141 residences were damaged from the storm leaving over 300 employees without work.

While Lasasso has managed to set up a temporary space in Gallatin, the financial strain persists.

"It took almost 30 days just to get set up in our new space, which required all licensing to be complete before you can touch a client," she said. "I need to be making what I was making as a salon owner. I was in a phase of growth, really excited for some new hires that we were going to bring on in January."

The longing to return to normalcy is what many effected business owners are hoping for at this point.

"We're at about two months and some change out, and I still don't have a timeline. So, we're hoping to be getting that soon," Lasasso said.

In the face of adversity, the community has rallied together, offering support in various forms. A GoFundMecampaign has been launched to aid the staff of Lyric House Beauty Co.

As the healing process unfolds, business owners urge patience and support from their customers and clients.

There is a grant available for small businesses to apply for financial relief. All you have to do is fill out an application.