Strumming songs and feeding families: How Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival gives back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year across venues in Nashville, eager audiences take in the stories behind the songs at the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The five-day event isn't just an opportunity for up-and-coming songwriters to get exposure though, it's also a help to local non-profits.

Event organizer Nashville Songwriters Association donates proceeds from one of the performances to an area charity. This year, it's The Store near Belmont University.

"What's Nashville known for?" asked The Store's executive director, Courtney Vrablik. "It's known for good music and good food, and those are the two foundations for sharing stories and building community."

Vrablik tells me she appreciates how the annual festival embraces both.

"Everything centers around community," she said.

The brainchild of country star Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams Paisley, the small market has already made a big impact on so many Nashvillians struggling with economic and food insecurity. It provides much-needed groceries and essentials, free or at a low cost, with kindness and dignity. The Store celebrates its three-year anniversary in a few weeks.

That's right. The nonprofit opened its doors in March of 2020, days before the pandemic closed doors just about everywhere. Vrablik says she and her staff welcomed the challenge.

"We really hadn't gotten our feet wet in terms of serving in the community and so it allowed us to change our programming on a dime," said Vrablik. Now, The Store is hitting its stride — already serving more than two million meals and setting even bigger goals.

The Store will benefit greatly from the Tin Pan South donation, but perhaps even more so — from the exposure. An opportunity to share their mission.

"Money's important for a non-profit," said Vrablik, "but it's really about letting other people in the community know because what we really want is for other people to jump in and join us."

You can jump in and help out by going to The Store's website.

For details on the festival lineup and how to get tickets, head to Tin Pan South's website