Stuart McWhorter is officially serving as Deputy Governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stuart McWhorter began serving as Tennessee's Deputy Governor on Wednesday.
Today, @CommishTNECD steps into his new role as Deputy Governor of Tennessee.— TNECD (@TNECD) October 15, 2025
Our department could not be more proud of its leader, and we look forward to seeing what's ahead as he continues to serve our state and Tennesseans in both roles. 🙌
Learn more about the new Deputy… pic.twitter.com/zjyQw6hJgh
He will serve in this position in addition to his current role as Commissioner of the Tenn. Dept. of Economic and Community Development.
News of McWhorter's new role was announced by Gov. Lee's office on Sept. 17, 2025.
You can read that full announcement here.
