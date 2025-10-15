Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stuart McWhorter is officially serving as Deputy Governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stuart McWhorter began serving as Tennessee's Deputy Governor on Wednesday.

He will serve in this position in addition to his current role as Commissioner of the Tenn. Dept. of Economic and Community Development.

News of McWhorter's new role was announced by Gov. Lee's office on Sept. 17, 2025.

