Student arrested after making multiple threats against Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old student has been arrested after making a threat of violence against a Nashville school.

Police responded to the 200 block of Plus Park Boulevard to the Highroad School of Nashville, Monday morning to reports of a suicidal person.

Upon arrival, Officers spoke with school staff members who stated that Omarian J. Pickett, was upset with other students.

MNPD

A teacher told police he heard Pickett tell other students that he had a cousin who he would contact to come and "shoot up the school."

After making the threat, the teacher told police Pickett fled from the school, stating that he was going to kill himself.

Staff members told police that they eventually made contact with Pickett, and talked him into returning to school, where officers met with him.

Pickett denied making threats against the school. A mobile defense unit came to the scene and determined that Pickett was not an immediate threat to himself or others.

Pickett was then taken into custody, without incident, for making threats of mass violence against the school and for filing a false report.

Officials say that Pickett was previously arrested and charged with the same offense in January 2023.