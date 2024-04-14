Student athlete Chazan Page killed in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chazan Page, a 20-year-old student athlete and native Nashvillian, died in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Page was walking across Gallatin Pike when he was struck by a car going north along the road at a very high speed. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Page attended Lipscomb Academy in high school and Tennessee State University. He played football all four years of high school, and in college was one of two offensive lineman to play and start in all 11 games, according to TSU's website. He played alongside his brother, Chandon, a defensive lineman, in all four of his seasons.

In a post from TSU, Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen shared condolences.

"He helped bring out the best in others with his outstanding leadership on and off the field, positive attitude, and genuine care for the people around him. It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan," Allen said.

Police are working to identify the car that struck Page — they say it is either a red sedan or a small SUV, and will have significant front end damage.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, and can remain anonymous.