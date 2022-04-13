Student charged after false threat call at Rossview Middle School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student has been charged after making false threat calls toward Rossview Middle School.

Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call about a school shooter at Rossview Middle School at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two school resource officers were completing morning security checks of the campus when the calls came through.

The SROs and school staff were unable to see or hear anything that indicated a shooting was taking place on campus. Administrators at the middle school initiated a "lockdown" protocol following the call.

Once they arrived at the scene, law enforcement conducted a security sweep of the campus. No evidence tied to a shooting was found.

SROs have filed a petition against the juvenile suspect who was charged with false report a violation of T.C.A. 39-16-502.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson gave a statement about the incident,