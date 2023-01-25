Watch Now
Student charged after pulling knife out on classmate

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 16:49:15-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cane Ridge High School student has been charged after he pulled a knife out on a classmate.

Metro Nashville Police report that Prince Gillenwaters, 18, carried a switchblade knife in his pocket onto campus on Wednesday.

Gillenwaters

Gillenwaters and another male student began arguing at 6:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Gillenwaters pulled out the knife when the other male student proceeded to run away. Gillenwaters chased the victim as he threatened to stab him.

School staff separated the two boys and Gillenwaters was taken into custody by the school resource officer. Officials discovered that Gillenwaters was also in possession of brass knuckles.

Gillenwaters has been charged with attempted aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property. He remains in jail on a $6,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.

