Student charged with making threat of mass violence in Crossville school, no weapons found

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student at Stone Memorial High School was charged with making a threat of mass violence on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the student made alarming statements to other students, who then reported it to the School Resource Officer and School Administrator.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff, the School Threat Assessment team was able to contain the situation and no student was ever in danger. School continued without disruption while the student who made the threats was brought to the school office under supervision while an assessment was completed. No weapons were found, and a lockdown situation was avoided.

The student has been charged for making a threat of mass violence on school property.

"The community, students and staff are encouraged to report any suspicious or potentially threatening behavior related to schools or public buildings. We are committed to investigating every threat received to ensure the safety of our schools and all citizens," Casey Cox, Cumberland County Sheriff, shared in a release.