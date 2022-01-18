Student facing trouble after posting social media threat against Two Rivers Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student is facing trouble after posting a social media threat against Two Rivers Middle School.

Two Rivers Middle School Principal Dr. Robinson sent out a call on January 17 informing parents that the school was aware of the threat.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Spokesperson Sean Braisted commented on the incident,

"We have been notified of a threat posted by one of our students on social media. We have begun the disciplinary process for the student involved and are working with the Metro Nashville Police Department for further action."

Students started school on a two hour delay on January 18 due to weather concerns. Braisted explained that school would continue as normal when students return with heightened security,

"We will have additional security on hand as a further precaution. The well-being and safety of our students is a top priority for our school, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the children we serve are able to learn and thrive in a welcoming culture and climate."

