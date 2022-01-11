Student makes Instagram threat to classmates to get out of class

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives say a student at Oakland High School allegedly threatened other classmates on Instagram in an attempt to get out of class.

The 15-year-old student was charged by deputies with making a false report.

Data gathered from the Instagram account led deputies to the student's account.

The school increased security following the threat although deputies say the student had no intention of harming anyone at the school.

“We need students to understand that making false threats in an attempt to disrupt school is not funny and will not be tolerated,” said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock.

Rutherford County Schools says the student will be remanded to alternative school.