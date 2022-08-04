Student sues Williamson County Schools, education department over transgender rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County girl and her family are now federally suing Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education over a state law that denies transgender students to use of facilities consistent with their gender identity.

The lawsuit is also filed against Superintendent Jason Golden and education commissioner Penny Schwinn. They are suing on the basis of Title IX and the Tennessee School Facilities Law violating her rights. The facilities law — signed in 2021 — said students must use a gendered restroom that is the same as their birth certificate. In totality, the suit is arguing the defendants failed to apply equal protection and violated Title IX.

In the suit, an 8-year-old girl, identified as D.H., started using female pronouns. Her parents told her elementary school, who agreed with the pronoun transition, but the school made the girl tell all of her 19 classmates individually. After a stint out of school, D.H's family re-enrolled her for the second half of second grade in 2022.

"At that time, D.H.’s parents made multiple attempts to speak with various school administrators about D.H.’s transition and how the elementary school could best support D.H.," attorneys for the family wrote in the suit. "By that time, however, the elementary school administration could not provide D.H. with the support she needed to complete her social transition as the School Facilities Law had come into full effect, preventing D.H. from using the restrooms corresponding with her gender identity, unlike the rest of her non-transgender classmates."

The school instead made her use a single-occupancy restroom, but the suit claimed the girl had to clean the restroom covered in human waste before using it. Attorneys in the suit also said the girl had to out herself as transgender in front of other students and janitors.

"Due to the lack of gender-affirming restroom options, at one point in the second grade, D.H. stopped using the restroom entirely at school," attorneys wrote in the suit. "D.H. refrained from using the restroom between 8 a.m. (when the bus picked her up for school) to 4 p.m. (when the bus returned her home). At times, D.H. limited her food and water intake to minimize her need to use the restroom for over eight hours a day. On one occasion, her parent had to go to the elementary school and pick D.H. up because she was not using the restroom."

The parents requested that the school change her gender for the sake of record keeping. The district denied doing so, the suit stated.

Attorneys wrote that they want the girl to be able to use multi-occupancy restrooms and have her records changed to reflect her female pronouns.

Williamson County Schools doesn't comment on pending litigation.