Student taken into custody after weapon found at Antioch High School Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Antioch High School on Thursday.

The weapon was found during a routine concealed weapon security screening. School staff acted in accordance with district safety protocols, the student and the weapon were immediately secured.

The Metro Nashville Police School Resource Officers took the student and weapon into custody.

There were no injuries and officials say there was no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school.

Parents have also been notified of the incident.

