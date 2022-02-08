Watch
News

Actions

Students arrested for making threats against Antioch school

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
Police
Posted at 3:39 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 16:39:55-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department resulted in the arrest of two teens making threats of violence against their school.

Two male academy students — ages 13 and 14 — are accused of posting numerous threats on social media against Intrepid Academy.

The threats were posted beginning on Sunday, which led to the academy’s closure on Monday. The 14-year-old admitted to making the posts. The 13-year-old admitted to having login credentials and being in control of one of the social media accounts.

The teens were both issued citations for threat of mass violence toward a school. Specialized Investigations Division detectives assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap