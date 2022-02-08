Students arrested for making threats against Antioch school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department resulted in the arrest of two teens making threats of violence against their school.

Two male academy students — ages 13 and 14 — are accused of posting numerous threats on social media against Intrepid Academy.

The threats were posted beginning on Sunday, which led to the academy’s closure on Monday. The 14-year-old admitted to making the posts. The 13-year-old admitted to having login credentials and being in control of one of the social media accounts.

The teens were both issued citations for threat of mass violence toward a school. Specialized Investigations Division detectives assisted in the investigation.