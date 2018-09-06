Students facing charges after threat made against middle school

ALGOOD, Tenn. - Two middle school students are facing terroristic threat charges after a threat was made against a middle school in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says officers got a report Wednesday morning of a text message threat made against Algood Middle School.

A student at Algood Middle had sent texts and pictures of a weapon to a friend who goes to Prescott Middle.

Deputies say the Algood student allegedly threatened to harm people at the school.

The student’s friend immediately reported the threat to a school administrator, who then alerted a school resource officer.

Deputies searched the Algood Middle student’s belongings and found no weapons or immediate threats.

A second student at Algood Middle was also discovered to be involved in the same threat.

No weapons or threats were found in that student’s belongings either.

“This is a great example of our community working together to keep our schools safe. Our school resource officers are in constant communication with school administrators and students,” says Sheriff Eddie Farris.

Both Algood Middle students were charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

The two are being held at the Putnam County Juvenile Detention Center.