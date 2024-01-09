Students in Middle Tennessee call for gun safety ahead of 2024 legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of the start of the 2024 legislative session on Tuesday, students from the ages of 5 to 10 shared their experiences living in the state as well as their hopes for the session.

Following the deadly shooting at The Covenant School last march, the call for gun reform has been largely the discussion during Tennessee legislation.

"It’s time to hear from the youth themselves about their desires and needs," said Rise & Shine Tennessee. "These youth are not pawns in a political game, but individuals impacted the most by inaction on gun safety."

One student reiterated that the youth is watching to see what happens this session.

"Young people are often dismissed in this space, whether it's the outdated ideas of lacking experience or that notion that we lack expertise, these antiquated lawmakers are significantly misinformed," the student said. "We the 'lockdown generation' are the experts, not them. They didn't grow up with rocks in their classrooms in case they had to break a window and run, they didn't have insecticide in their teachers desk in case they had to fight."

Many of the children who spoke on Tuesday, talked about the fears they and their friends have now post-shooting.

One child, 10-year-old Ivy Ogle spoke of a friend who was at The Covenant School that day that fears so much in her day to day life, including being in dark movie theaters and wanting bullet-proof glass in her home.

"We've been asking you lawmakers to make changes and you haven't," Ogle said. "How can we trust you to do what's right for us. You need to be responsible with your power."

"I want to feel safe, I want my friends to feel safe," First grader Marco Vicencio Warbington said.

The 2024 legislative session begins at noon on Tuesday.