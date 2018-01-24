Students Injured In Coffee County Bus Crash

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A school bus crash has left eight students injured. None of the injuries were serious.

The crash happened on Spring Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Coffee County.

Authorities said the bus was carrying elementary and middle school students when a vehicle ran a red light and hit the side of the bus.

Eight students were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Parents were notified of the crash.

The bus driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.