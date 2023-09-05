Students left without ADHD medication as shortage continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Users of ADHD medication have had a hard time getting it since a shortage last fall, leaving many empty handed. Experts said relief may be months away.

The shortage began last fall when one drug maker faced a delay as prescription rates for medicines like Adderall are at record highs, up more than 45 percent in the last decade.

These kinds of drugs have a high potential for abuse because they're controlled substances, so the government limits how much can actually be produced and how quickly.

In a joint letter, the FDA and DEA said drug makers aren't currently making as much as they're allowed to produce, but that this would be an "appropriate time" re-evaluate how the drugs are being prescribed thoughtfully and responsibly.

Some students who depend on the dtugs are having to switch to other alternatives like Vyvance to get by for now. They said without medication, many kids may fail classes, get held back or have a lot of trouble doing homework.

"This is the first time that me and other people with ADHD are starting a new school year without our medication in some cases," said student and ADHD patient Clara Pitts. "And I think time is going to tell whether or not we sink or Swim as a collective ADHD community."