Students participate in bike, walk to school day in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For its inaugural event, Bike Walk Franklin partnered with Johnson Elementary School to allow kids to find a path to school that wasn't via a bus or car.

Volunteers gathered at Jim Warren Park for the students to go as a group with their parents on the new multi-use path along Highway 96. At least 100 students participated, the group said.

The purpose of the event was to promote alternative ways to get to school other than vehicle transportation.

Bike Walk Franklin is an affiliate of Bike Walk Tennessee, a network of individuals and groups who serve as the statewide voice for creating safer streets across Tennessee.

Learn more at bikewalktn.org.