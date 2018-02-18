Students Show Skills At Robotics Competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Future engineers showed off their skills at a robotics competition in Nashville.
Martin Luther King Junior Magnet school hosted the event on Saturday.
Teams from all across the state designed and built robots to meet specific requirements and then worked together to try and score the most points in the competition.
Instructors said it’s a great way for students to apply engineering skills and have fun. Teams spent a lot of time and energy getting ready.
“They've put in hours. Our team has put in hours and hours of work,” said Dr. Urleaka Newsome, CTE instructor.
Awards were given out in various categories, including design and sportsmanship. The winner gets an opportunity to compete in the international competition in Louisville, Kentucky.