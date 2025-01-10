Students, teachers react to Middle Tennessee snow day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday morning we saw the reactions of students and teachers across Middle Tennessee to the snow day and some who even tried to encourage the snow.

Lots of kids hoped for a snow day, but students in Cheatham County took it to the next level.

Harpeth High School did a special snow dance in hopes of having the day off of school.

They chanted things like "Let it Snow", "Let it Stick" to inspire the snow. We got a video from the audio-video teacher up there in Kingston Springs of the students doing the snow dance at their pep rally. They even had some staff get involved.

It worked! Cheatham County School District did not have school Friday.

Students aren't the only ones with strong feelings about the snow day. Some teachers and administrators are also sharing their reactions on social media.

Some might be bummed to be missing out on this time to teach, but those aren't the ones sharing their reactions with us on social media.

Like teachers in Lawrence County at EO Coffman Middle School. They shared a video of them anxiously awaiting the announcement.

Then in Bedford County the student media team made a video where the superintendent got special help from an umpire before making the call.

All those districts are having a bit of fun with their snow day announcements. If you see any other fun videos as the winter weather continues, please feel free to share them with us at my5@newschannel5.com.

