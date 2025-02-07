Students write, perform theatre with Ten Minute Play Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You always hear this advice; write what you know. Well, some young writers and performers are getting an unparalleled opportunity.

As it got close to showtime Thursday night, a group gathered up with a tradition for calming nerves. They sat in a circle and shared something positive.

"I'm proud of myself for allowing myself to grow mentally," one student said.

Truth be told, Madison Medor has a different plan for nerves.

"Get yourself a Sprite and a sour candy to take your mind off of the stressful things!" she smiled.

All these local students were taking part in The Theater Bug nonprofit. It's an event called The Ten Minute Play Festival, a multi-night event at Riverside Revival.

There were students taking the stage, like Franklin Road Academy junior Elle Wesley.

"I'm excited to share this story with an audience," she said. "You get little jitters sometimes, too!"

The nonprofit also advises student playwrights. That's Madison.

"As we get closer to the show happening and my play having its staged reading, I will probably be very nervous up in the balcony," she smiled.

Madison has been awarded a fellowship to have her full play performed in April. The festival is featuring a 10-minute glimpse of her show, "Overnight."

"I think as writers, everything is somewhat autobiographical," she said. "It's everything we're experiencing in a moment in time."

This is what she means. Madison's just graduated high school, and she wants her writing to communicate that feeling of trying to maintain the most important relationships at a time things are changing.

It was just about showtime.

"Is there a certain responsibility when you know the person who wrote the words that you're saying?" I asked Elle.

"Yeah!" she laughed. "It is a sense of responsibility! You want to do the play justice. You want to do the characters justice."

A show was performed for ten minutes. Then, another show started. Ten minutes later, it was time for Madison's show.

Madison's hope was everybody watching had something in their life to help them relate to what she's living right now.

"I hope that it affords them space to really look at their friendships and hold them with a light of love."

The Ten Minute Play Festival continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at Riverside Revival. For more information, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.